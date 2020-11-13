Local sports card business booming

(WFRV) – Opening a new pack of sports cards can bring you back to being a little kid again and for Tim Paye, he turned a hobby into a business.

Paye, owner of Tim’s Sports Cards and Nascar Die-Cast in New Franken, has been a sports card collector for as long as he can remember. Now, he owns one of the most popular sports card businesses in Northeast Wisconsin.

Whether you are a kid, an investor, or someone new to the card collecting hobby, there are a ton of factors to think about when purchasing a new card or pack.

One of the biggest hits lately in Paye’s business was an autograph card numbered to 10 of NBA Star Zion Williamson. That card is roughly worth $2,000-$4,000.

Even after all of these years, Paye still has to pinch himself on how far the business has come and his growth isn’t stopping soon.

Tim’s Sports Cards and Nascar Die-Cast is holding a sports card show on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2649 Diesel Court in New Franken. There will be more than 15 vendors, 20 tables full of sports cards and memorabilia, and free admission.