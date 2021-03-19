Local store brings out the kid in everyone with video games and movies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local store is providing a trip down memory lane and nostalgic feelings for customers.

PrePlayed, in Green Bay, is a buy, sell, and trade store for gently used movies, video games, and music. They’re seeing an increase in customers as DVD and video game rental stores, like Blockbuster and Family Video, are going out of business across the country.

Anything from old Nintendo consoles, vintage video games, vinyl records, and DVDs line the shelves at PrePlayed. It’s home to over 7,000 movies and video games. Employees at PrePlayed tell Local 5 they realize how unique the store is.

“We offer a service that really isn’t available here in town anymore. Especially with the death of so many other businesses in these fields. It’s boosted our sales and it’s nice to have a resource in town that offers these products that are very expensive or very hard to obtained elsewhere”, says PrePlayed employee, Jake Schaetz.

PrePlayed tells Local 5 that the craze for vintage video games has really become unique and a demand.

“When it comes to the nostalgic and older games, Nintendo’s, Playstation 2’s, the original Xbox’s, those are things that are flying off of our shelves. We can’t keep them in stock”, says Schaetz. “It’s a surprise to me. The fact that we can’t keep a Wii in stock blows my mind”.

You can see customers faces light up when they go up and down the aisles seeing different titles to movies or video games.

“You can see it on their face. They’re just super excited to see this. It takes them back to a pleasant time in their life”, Schaetz explains.

For those with used video games, DVDs, or music records lying around the house, you can bring them to PrePlayed and get some money.

“As long as you’re 18 years of age and have a valid state issued ID, you can bring it in. Any items you can of the media I mentioned, We’ll appraise it and let you know what we can offer”, says Schaetz.

To learn more about PrePlayed and to see all of their services, visit their website.