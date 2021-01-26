Local woman opens up ‘CBD American Shaman’ to help educate community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new business in Green Bay is open and looking to help the community learn more about CBD.

‘CBD American Shaman’ opened up in the fall of 2020 and owner, Aubrey Immel, is encouraging customers to stop in, hang out, and learn about CBD.

“I think anything that’s new to the market needs to start with education”, says Immel.

Educating and giving back to the community is a big point of emphasis of CBD American Shaman’s overall goal.

“Right now that’s our biggest battle is just getting people in our doors to educate them because there’s just that stigma that we’re just trying to break through”, Immel says.

Many misconceptions are associated between CBD and THC but there’s some major distinctions between the two.

“CBD doesn’t get you high. I think that’s peoples biggest misconception and biggest fear when trying it as well. A lot of people don’t like that out of control feeling and it’s why they choose to not use drugs or alcohol. So that’s the great thing about CBD, is that it does not have those psychoactive effects”, Immel explains.

People may use CBD to relieve pain, reduce anxiety, relax, and more. One of the biggest points Immel expressed to Local 5 is how safe it is and it’s legal.

“This isn’t just like a hoax. There’s real measurable results that people are getting and it’s safe. It’s safe for you, for your grandma, and it’s safe for anyone over the age 18 that wants to give it a try”, says Immel.

‘CBD American Shaman’ has anything from oils, gummies, tea, coffee, hemp flower, vapes, water, candy, dog treatments, and more. They offer free samples for customers to make sure their customers get what they need. Immel incorporated art from local artists in the area around the store.

‘CBD American Shaman’ is located on 2416 West Mason Street. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.