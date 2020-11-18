GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Longtime customers sad to see Ashwaubenon Family Video close

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A neighborhood staple is preparing to close its doors.

The Ashwaubenon Family Video location is going out of business, leaving customers who live nearby without their neighborhood video rental store. Customers who have been coming to this location for years say it’s unfortunate to see another local business close due to the pandemic.

Kent Larsen, who has been coming to the Ashwaubenon Family Video location since the early 90s, says coming to the store was a tradition for him and his five children. His oldest daughter loved watching Disney movies, especially her favorites, The Little Mermaid and Pocahontas.

“It was a regular stop for us. It was all of the Disney movies. To lose a business like this, it’s a family-oriented business in a family-oriented community. It’s a difficult thing.”

Kevin McClane, who is not a movie buff, chose to work at the store because he grew up going there. Now going on three years with the company, McClane says he is most disappointed about the store closing for the customers.

“It’s a bummer that it’s closing down for the people of Ashwaubenon. They’re the reason I’ve been here for so long. I’ve made a lot of strong connections and friendships with people here,” says McClane.

Richard Parcell, who has been coming to the location since 2015, was shocked to find out the store is closing. He chose to support Family Video instead of streaming movies on platforms like Netflix and Hulu to help out local businesses.

“It’s a shame. And it’s not just video stores and small businesses that are closing down due to the virus. It’s really a shame.”

The Ashwaubenon Family Video location on True Lane will be open until December 20.

The building is available for lease or purchase. If you are interested in leasing the building, contact Doug Seefeldt at doug.seefeldt@familyvideo.com for more information.

