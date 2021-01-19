Lucky 7 Dog Rescue hosting first ever ‘Virtual Adoption Day’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lucky 7 Dog Rescue is hosting a virtual event for the first time ever.

The first ever Lucky 7 Dog Rescue ‘Virtual Adoption Day’ will take place on Saturday January 23rd on their Facebook page.

“We decided that we were going to share about two or two and a half hours worth of live videos with some of the animals we have up for adoption on our Facebook page”, says Melissa Thurlow, Adoption Supervisor for Lucky 7 Dog Rescue.

With events being cancelled due to COVID-19, Lucky 7 Dog Rescue felt it was important to find a way to adjust and make sure the community gets involved.

“We feel like we owe it to the public because they’ve been so supportive of us and we want to do something that’s fun for them and if we can do it without them having to leave their couch and they can still be safe and kinda meet the dogs, we felt like it was a really good idea”, says Thurlow.

Most animals come from the southern states and Thurlow acknowledges that it’s a surreal experience seeing where the animals come from until they get adopted.

“People surprise you with good sometimes. I know the world can be a tough place to live in right now with all that’s going on right now but rescues kind of restores your hope”, Thurlow says.

To participate, go to Lucky 7 Dog Rescue’s Facebook page on Saturday January 23rd at 10:00 A.M. to meet the animals. Thurlow tells Local 5 there will be dogs and maybe some cats. You’ll also have a chance to talk about the application process.