Manitowoc studio doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to online learning

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — With the shutdown of schools during Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, more and more parents are finding themselves in a new role: teacher.

Keeping up with all the tasks the kids have to do while enrolled in online classes can send some moms and dads running for the patio door.

Enter Take Note Studio. A chance for everyone, parents included, to take a bit of a break with some music.

For the past 14 years, the Manitowoc studio has been giving lessons to over 300 students a week. Now you can join in right from your home.

Even students who have never taken a music class before have experienced the glee of the arts with this new format.

Studio Director, Jessica Hanson told Local 5 that a sense of normalcy benefits the entire family. Attending music classes online helps the students to maintain a connection and the joy that music brings to their lives.

When the studio learned they had to change things up to a virtual model, the team at Take Note came together and created this new learning platform within a day. “We felt like it was important to keep music in people’s homes, especially during this stressful season,” Hanson said.

And music has the ability to do just that.

“There has been so much research that shows how music is a stress reliever,” the studio director adds, “It’s very therapeutic for everyone.”

Few could argue there hasn’t been a more stressful time in recent years than during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Changing up the entire family’s daily routine by switching to online learning from their normal schools, and parents having to work remotely can cause a lot of build-up of stress in the home.

Hanson’s hope is that these lessons will be a lifeline for them.

Take Note students have given positive feedback. They say just having something fun to look forward to every week, especially with the familiar faces of their music teachers has been an important connection for them.

As a small business owner in the community, Hanson says it’s been a huge blessing to be able to still have a business and continue to work every day, especially when so many other small businesses are struggling. “To be able to see my students and the joy they give us has been a gift to our community, and our staff… we’re very grateful.”

For information on how to get your family started on music lessons, reach out to Jessica at jessica@takenotestudio.net or (920) 242-8986.

