FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Mile of Love: Help Tennessee relief efforts in downtown Appleton this weekend

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At least two dozen people are dead after recent band of severe storms and tornadoes devastated East Nashville and surrounding areas of Tennessee. Hundreds of buildings and homes demolished in seconds.

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: A television news crew works in front of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood as lightning strikes in the background on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including two people killed in East Nashville. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: Interior view of a tornado damaged apartment on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through the Nashville area just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including 22 people dead, at least 16 in Putnam County alone. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The creators of the popular music festival, Mile of Music are organizing a benefit to help raise funds for relief efforts. Over 15 artists from the area were more than happy to pitch in.

The set up is an informal open house, donations will be collected throughout the night. Members of the community are invited to attend and contribute any way possible.

Every little bit helps. When word of the tornado in Nashville broke, Mile of Music co-founder Dave Willems says they were hearing from music fans right away, asking what they could do to help.

Former Nashville resident, Cory Chisel, who also helped create Mile of Music, will be performing along with other artists like Christopher Gold, Adriel Denae, Michael Grabner, Troy Heinz from The Raglanders, trio More Then Merry, plus several more.

In addition to tomorrow’s Mile of Love benefit concert, donations will also be collected at two ticketed events tonight: Kyle Megna & the Monsoons are performing at Gibson Music Hall and the Live! At the OuterEdge show with Charlie Parr, which takes place at OuterEdge Stage in Appleton.

Since launching in 2013, Mile of Music has close connections with Nashville. Artists from all over the world come each year to be a part of the event, including dozens of touring artists from the Nashville music scene, many of whom have kept a close connection with the Mile of Music organizers and have returned for additional shows.

All musicians are invited and any local artists looking to get involved can reach out to the Mile of Music team.

Snacks will be available, and a percentage of the bar proceeds will also be donated to the benefit fund.

Artists will take turns performing throughout the benefit. Attendees are invited to share their own stories about Nashville.

“The Nashville community has contributed so much to our community since Mile of Music first began,” Willems added, “Collectively, we want to give back however possible.”

Mile of Love: Appleton supports East Nashville takes place Saturday, March 7 from 6 – 11 pm at Gibson Community Music Hall, located at 211 W. College Avenue in Appleton.

PHOTO GALLERY:

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: The destroyed exterior of The Basement East is seen in the East Nashville neighborhood on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • GALLATIN, TN – APRIL 8: A Nissan dealership on Nashville Pike is seen after it suffered significant damage to vehicles and its building when it was struck by a tornado April 8, 2006 in Gallatin, Tennessee. According to reports, at least 12 people have died in Tennessee from the severe storms. (Photo by Alan Poizner/Getty Images)
  • GALLATIN, TN – APRIL 8: Utility workers working to restore services to residents following yesterday’s tornado take a moment to view the damage the storm caused to a Nissan dealership on Nashville Pike April 8, 2006 in Gallatin, Tennessee. According to reports, at least 12 people have died in Tennessee from the severe storms. (Photo by Alan Poizner/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: General view of tornado damaged service lines on Ninth Ave. N. on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 04: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents work in the wreckage of a home destroyed by tornado on March 4, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning which left Putnam County with 18 killed and 38 unaccounted for. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Buildings damaged by the storm are seen in the North Nashville neighborhood following devastating tornadoes on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Downed power lines damaged by the storm are seen in the North Nashville neighborhood following devastating tornadoes on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Residents of the East Nashville neighborhood are seen surveying the damage on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Residents of the Germantown neighborhood survey the damage on the streets on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories