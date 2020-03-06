Mile of Love: Help Tennessee relief efforts in downtown Appleton this weekend

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At least two dozen people are dead after recent band of severe storms and tornadoes devastated East Nashville and surrounding areas of Tennessee. Hundreds of buildings and homes demolished in seconds.

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: A television news crew works in front of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood as lightning strikes in the background on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including two people killed in East Nashville. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: Interior view of a tornado damaged apartment on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through the Nashville area just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including 22 people dead, at least 16 in Putnam County alone. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The creators of the popular music festival, Mile of Music are organizing a benefit to help raise funds for relief efforts. Over 15 artists from the area were more than happy to pitch in.

The set up is an informal open house, donations will be collected throughout the night. Members of the community are invited to attend and contribute any way possible.

Every little bit helps. When word of the tornado in Nashville broke, Mile of Music co-founder Dave Willems says they were hearing from music fans right away, asking what they could do to help.

Former Nashville resident, Cory Chisel, who also helped create Mile of Music, will be performing along with other artists like Christopher Gold, Adriel Denae, Michael Grabner, Troy Heinz from The Raglanders, trio More Then Merry, plus several more.

In addition to tomorrow’s Mile of Love benefit concert, donations will also be collected at two ticketed events tonight: Kyle Megna & the Monsoons are performing at Gibson Music Hall and the Live! At the OuterEdge show with Charlie Parr, which takes place at OuterEdge Stage in Appleton.

Since launching in 2013, Mile of Music has close connections with Nashville. Artists from all over the world come each year to be a part of the event, including dozens of touring artists from the Nashville music scene, many of whom have kept a close connection with the Mile of Music organizers and have returned for additional shows.

All musicians are invited and any local artists looking to get involved can reach out to the Mile of Music team.

Snacks will be available, and a percentage of the bar proceeds will also be donated to the benefit fund.

Artists will take turns performing throughout the benefit. Attendees are invited to share their own stories about Nashville.

“The Nashville community has contributed so much to our community since Mile of Music first began,” Willems added, “Collectively, we want to give back however possible.”

Mile of Love: Appleton supports East Nashville takes place Saturday, March 7 from 6 – 11 pm at Gibson Community Music Hall, located at 211 W. College Avenue in Appleton.

