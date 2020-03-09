Music camp in Appleton empowers teens to find their inner rock star

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a safe place for teens with a musical inclination to express themselves artistically, learn from hand-chosen mentors, and even write an original song… all within a week.

Girls Rock Fox Cities is a one-week rock program, although all musicians from any genre are celebrated. Girls may be in the title but any girl, girl-identifying, trans youth, and gender non-conforming are welcome to apply.

Furthering inclusivity, the program is fully funded so no camper pays to attend. They hold concert fundraisers like Rock into Spring this Saturday, March 14 at Gibson Music Hall in Appleton. For tickets, and a list of artists, head to their Facebook event page.

Two duos from last summer’s Girls Rock Fox Cities will also be performing. They started as strangers with a mutual love of music and a year later, they’re performing in a fundraiser for the very program that brought them together.

Duo, Morse Code, encourages other teens thinking of attending the rock camp to just do it. Vocalist/guitar player, Amelia says, “It was a really great opportunity and you don’t get these kind of chances every day.” Morse Code vocalist, Kala agreed, adding, “We don’t have a lot of women-based organizations for teens in Appleton. So if you have the opportunity, you should take it”

Teens considering the camp could test their skills out at a Songwriting Workshop, this Saturday, March 14 at Heid Music at 1 pm. It’s free to attend and a great way to get creative ideas flowing.

Vocalist and keyboard player, Mia of Ivy Stream says one of her favorite things about the camp was spending a week at The Refuge Arts in Appleton. A former spiritual retreat center fostering musicians of all ages and genres. One of the band’s original song was written about being in the building. “It felt like we were in a different world for a week.”

Teens from the camp end the week with a concert to showcase what they learned. It’s also a chance for family members, mentors, and the community to come out and support these creative minds. Mia added of the concert, “It felt really great to be there… it’s something I’m going to remember for a really long time.”

Girls Rock Fox Cities 2020 Camp runs from June 15 – June 19 from 12 pm – 5 pm each day. Applications are available at ChaminadeChorus.com/GirlsRock.

