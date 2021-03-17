MUST SEE: 130,000 piece ‘Lego Lambeau’ highlighting new exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On a normal Packers game day, 80,000 fans pack into Lambeau Field but when 1,500 hours are spent building more than 130,000 Lego pieces, Lego Lambeau comes to life!

In 2013, a group of 15 students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering worked on building a Lego form of Lambeau Field. After nearly 6 months of working on it, the project was completed.

For the last six years, Lego Lambeau has been displayed at the Neville Public Museum but it’s getting a new location at the museum this spring and it will highlight a new exhibit.

‘Spectacular Science’ is opening on April 3 at the Neville Public Museum. There will be four sections of the exhibit that includes germs, bees, birds, and engineering marvels.

Lego Lambeau will highlight the engineering section of the exhibit and it will provide historical context.

“Between the combination of Lego’s and the fascination of Lambeau Field and football, it’s just a perfect piece”, says Executive Director of the Neville Public Museum, Beth Lemke. “In the engineering section that it’s in, we’re going to get a chance to dive a little bit deeper into the construction of Lambeau and the renovations that have happened and taken place historically. We have a huge photography collection and film collection of.”

With a donation to the Neville Public Museum’s Foundation, Packers fans can have their own custom Lego figurine displayed in the stands at Lego Lambeau.

“The Neville Public Museum foundation is our fundraising side of things. As a fundraising opportunity, for a donation, you can customize your own personal Lego person and placed in a seat. You become apart of our Lego roster”, explains Lemke.

The reaction from visitors when they see the Lego Lambeau display is always so neat for the workers at the Neville Public Museum.

“Legos are universal. Nobody ever gives up their Legos, right? Those are things that just get saved and passed down from generation to generation. So, there’s a universal love of Legos. When people walk in, they’re just like ‘I can’t believe this'”, says Lemke.

To learn more about the upcoming ‘Spectacular Science’ exhibit or to make a donation, visit the Neville Public Museum website.