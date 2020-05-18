Need some ideas to get creative at home? NWTC says look no further…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No doubt, cabin fever is starting to take its toll on a lot of families.

While some businesses in the area are starting to open, many people are staying home more than usual.

Enter “Creative Quarantine”, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s online series. Videos showing step-by-step how-tos on a variety of projects from papermaking, origami pop-up books, to paper lanterns.

The series was created by the NWTC Artisan Center.

Project coordinator, Aaron Reimers says, “We wanted to do something that inspires everyone to keep making art during this time.”

One of the drives to create the series is the belief that expressing creativity and making art can give hope to those who are feeling isolated during this time.

One of the positives is that all the how tos are done with common household items that most will already have laying around the house.

They are also kid friendly, giving the entire family something to do. Keeping in mind, the short attention span for the little ones, most videos are under 15 minutes long.

NWTC says these videos also gives families the opportunity to try something they normally wouldn’t and since it’s all done at home, there’s no need to feel self-conscious about what your project looks like.

Reimers’ 5-year-old son Lincoln makes an appearance in a couple videos showing how easy it is for all ages with surprisingly little clean up.

They encourage people to share their projects on their Facebook page, giving the opportunity to interact with others that have also taken the class.

“Art is peaceful.” Reimers adds. It gives people the opportunity to take their mind away from some of the negative themes of today and allows them to reflect on something else to calm the mind. He says there’s a joy that comes from creating your own art that is hard to replicate elsewhere.

Start your family’s art project by heading to NWTC’s Creative Quarantine YouTube page.

