New restaurant to open in previous home of Titletown Brewing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new restaurant is preparing to open in the historic train depot in downtown Green Bay after Titletown Brewing Company announced it move out of that location earlier this year.

Owner and general manager Robert Wojtkiewicz says The Depot Gastropub is hoping to open to the public in mid to late July. Currently, he says they are working on the menu, preparing to hire staff, and conducting upgrades on the building.

Many of the upgrades to the building are behind-the-scenes – Wojtkiewicz says customers will notice much of the interior remains the same. He adds that they are working to resurrect some of the memorabilia for the building to reflect on the history of the 121-year-old building. The upstairs area of The Depot will be used as a banquet space and pub.

While The Depot will continue to carry many of the favorite menu items from Titletown Brewing, Wojtkiewicz tells WFRV Local 5 the community will notice a ‘culinary flare’ as those in the kitchen aim to show off their skills.

The Depot will not brew its own beer, but will focus on bringing in brews from Titletown Brewing and other local breweries, as well as domestic beers.

Wojtkiewicz explains that he and The Depot will continue to have a working relation with Titletown Brewing and the Rail Yard District. He adds that some staff from Titletown may join The Depot staff.

The community is invited to join The Depot Founder’s Club, which is intended to raise money to preserve the depot. A $1,000 contribution will give Founder’s Club members:

A $1,250 gift card to The Depot

Exclusive news regarding construction and opening

Preferred reservations

Exclusive discounts and promotions

Opportunities to buy special event tickets before they go on sale to the public for dinners and events

Their name on a Founders Club tribute which will hang in the building as an expression of gratitude

The opening of The Depot in the Rail Yard District comes on the heels of the permanent closure of The Cannery Public Market just months before its five-year anniversary.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5