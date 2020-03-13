NEW Zoo and Adventure Park debuts new Spring Break Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s art, animals, and adventure and the perfect way to keep kids busy during Spring Break.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park debuts their new Spring Break Camp runs for two weeks this month. The day is split into two halves.

In the morning, campers meet and learn about animals like Sly, a 20-year-old Ball Python.

Zoo Educator, Andrea Vahey says Ball Pythons catch their food with their mouth and then squeeze the prey for them to eat it. Sly eats once a week at the Zoo because it takes them that long to digest their food.

The campers will also learn about the important role animals – and certain endangered species – play on our planet.









Campers will also get a chance to meet, Rollie the armadillo who will be happy to show off his toys.

They even get to use their artistic abilities to create toys for the animals and art work to be featured during the Zoo’s Earth Day event in April.

Andrea says their goal was to make camp a fun, interactive week for the kids.

In the afternoon, the kids get to have some fun and join in adventure-based games like learning about balance and movement with activities like the slack line and ropes course, among others.







Adventure Park supervisor, Nathaniel Wagner says they will relate the afternoon activities to the animals they learned about in the morning but also gets them moving and have fun at the same time.

Wagner says, “It’s a good way to get them up and moving to get them ready for the Spring that is to come.”

For questions on the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park upcoming events, call 920-662-2405 or email education@newzoo.org.

