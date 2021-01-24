No tickets, no problem. Couples rent house for Packers game day experience

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets sold out quick to the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and Buccaneers but it didn’t stop these couples from having the ultimate game day experience.

Couples from Wapuaca, Wisconsin made the trip to Green Bay and did it in fashion. They rented out a house right next door to Lambeau Field to make sure they had a once in a life time experience.

“It’s game day, NFC Championship! What better way than Lambeau Field in your backyard”, says Packers fan Matt Purchatzke.

For the first time since 2007, the Packers have a chance to clinch their ticket to the Super Bowl at Lambeau Field and this group of friends didn’t want to miss it, no matter what.

“I knew we were going to be close but when we walked out here and realized we were literally in the backyard, it was pretty unbelievable”, says Packers fan Kayla Portman.

The couples told Local 5 they got chills when walking outside and seeing their view for the first time.

Win or lose, they’re just happy just to be in Titletown during a special time.