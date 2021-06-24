NWTC trains next generation at Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered how Siri recognizes your voice?

Green Bay high school students are getting a hands-on lesson in Artificial Intelligence.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting an Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp, in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation. NWTC is the only college in the country a part of the program. Northeast Wisconsin high school students are getting the opportunity to learn about computer science and engineering.

“What we’re doing is helping expose them to a bunch of different parts of artificial intelligence,” says Jill Thede, Associate Dean of Trades and Engineering Technologies. “We’re really excited to be able to provide this to help students in our area get a better understanding of the latest technologies that are out there.”

Over the course of the 4-day boot camp, students got an introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Natural Language.

“It’s been awesome. My favorite thing so far has probably been making an AI program using the resources here to make it so it can identify emotions or what you are doing,” says 14-year-old Ian Zaruba. “It helps out a lot to not only help people who are different but advances humans altogether, and helps them complete tasks that are harder.

“I learned how to program a chat bot,” says 15-year-old Kennedy Ravoin. “It’s really fun to learn it now so that I know what in my career I can use artificial intelligence for.”

Ravoin says she’s thinking about studying at NWTC after getting the chance to tour the campus during the Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp.

“The craziest thing that I learned is at Taylor Swift’s concerts, they have artificial intelligence that is taking pictures of people and trying to figure out who her stalkers are, so I think it’s really crazy that people are getting their pictures taken and they don’t even know that it’s happening,” says Ravoin.

“It taught me so many different things I didn’t know before. It just helped me discover different careers that I might want to get into,” says 15-year-old Maximus Thao.

For more information on the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp at NWTC, click here.