Oconto Christmas tree farm keeping local family traditions alive

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – While the holidays may look different this year, one thing that is staying the same are memories of past holidays.

Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Oconto has been a place associated with happy memories around the holidays for years for many Northeast Wisconsin families. The shop, adorned with Christmas decorations, is like walking inside a replica of Santa’s workshop. There are even singing reindeer outside.

John and Cheryl Kollath have been customers at Whispering Pines for at least 20 years. Now their children are adults with families of their own, but they still have fond memories of coming to the farm with their children when they were younger.

“Just the excitement of picking out a tree and them being able to saw it down and drag it home and being able to decorate it”, says Cheryl.

“Everybody should have something special they do for the holidays and this was one of the things that we always did. They’ve done special things here. Sometimes they have Santa Claus outside. Some days it was perfect, you’d have a light snow. You couldn’t ask for a better set up for Christmas”, says John.

Owners of Whispering Pines, Megan and Randy Yeska, are going into their second season running the tree farm. Even though the Yeska family has been selling trees since 1986, the joy around the holiday season never gets old.

“My favorite Christmas memory is when Randy and I go out and cut trees. We know they’re going to families and it’s going to be very special. That’s what I look forward to every year.”

A familiar face on the farm is Jack Debauche. Debauche, who has worked there for 20 years, does a little of everything, from greeting families to baling trees. To be able to put smiles on people’s faces while there is so much negativity happening in the world is an indescribable feeling for him.

“I love it. I don’t come here for the money. I love smiling people. Happy people that’s what I like It’s nice to see people who’ve been coming here for years. It makes me feel great. They’re getting out and all of a sudden, they’re having some fun.”

Whispering Pines Farm offers fun, holiday attractions such as train rides and photos with Santa Claus.

For more information on Whispering Pines Christmas Tree farm, click here.