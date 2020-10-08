Older Wisconsin poll workers split on whether to work November election

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s no doubt it’s a difficult time in the country, especially for poll workers in this election year. Wisconsin is currently experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

According to a Pew Research study, the majority of poll workers are over 60, leaving them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. The risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, according to the CDC.

Jane Benson, an active member of the League of Women Voters Greater Green Bay, has been a poll worker for 15 years. Benson, who is in her 60’s, looked forward to working every election year after year, but this time her circumstances are different.

“Now my 90-year-old mother lives with me. She has some mental and physical problems that require attention and care. It’s made it impossible for us to allow ourselves to be vulnerable. So we can’t help it this time.”

Benson is choosing to sit out this year because she doesn’t want to risk infecting her mother. She feels frustrated with the way she’s seen people behaving in Brown County during this global pandemic.

“We could have been past all this, and that is what is most distressing to me.”

Denise Hutchison, a board member of the League of Women Voters Greater Green Bay, is choosing to work the polls this year.

Hutchison, a cancer survivor, is also in her 60’s. Hutchison admits when the virus initially started to worsen, she was hesitant about working the polls.

“I was worried from that perspective. My immune system is compromised.”

After seeing how the city of Green Bay handled things during the primaries in August, she is confident the city is taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

“Every safety measure that could be put in place was put in place by the mayor’s office and the clerk’s office. All of the people who worked there were kept in a very safe environment.”

Hutchison says for that reason she is not worried about working the polls in November.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert wants to assure voters and poll workers who are nervous about in-person voting of one thing.

“We’ve tried to make it as safe as possible and provide the necessary equipment. It’s our responsibility to make sure that we do all the necessary steps to protect them and make sure they are as safe as possible.”

Mayor Kaufert says a new generation of people are choosing to get involved while some older poll workers decide to sit out this year.

“We haven’t seen a great number of young people but we’ve had some middle-aged people step up.”

Despite some older poll workers choosing to sit out this year, Mayor Kaufert says they have enough people to work the polls. The city of Neenah has about 55-60 poll workers this year.

“It’s been a lot of interest from people who have said I’d like to help and offer my services.”

For more information on voting and polling locations, you can visit here.

Latest Stories