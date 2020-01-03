Once a bank, this historic Ripon building now invests in local artists

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – It began as a series of banks in the 1800s, now this historic building, appropriately known as The Heist, is a hub for investing in local artists, fostering a community in the heart of Ripon, Wisconsin.

Owner, Sam Luna, showed us around what is now called The Heist.

The building dates back to 1855 when Richard Catlin opened the Bank of Ripon. Twenty-seven years later, it was destroyed by fire; a new building was constructed only to have it burn down the same year it was finished in 1885.

Walking into The Heist immediately feels like a grand gesture.

The nearly 30-foot-tall ceilings in the main floor with glass pane windows, original marble bank teller counters, and even bank vaults are woven into the feel of what is now a bar and music venue to celebrate the talent of local musicians and artists.

Murals from local artists hung throughout the building are on an interchanging canvas as opposed to putting it directly on the walls to promote various artists throughout the year.

The three-story building is made up of several cozy rooms where you can either have a wedding reception or record an album.

One local artist, Tae, was having an album release show the night Local 5 was there. Venues like The Heist are important because as Tae says, “It provides an incredible networking experience,” allowing her to form her band, rehearse, and record her album all in this space. “Shows are well cared for, especially when there is mutual love between the audience, venue, and performer put into the space and show.”

She says everyone at The Heist gives her the tools she needs to succeed in the hopes that she will pay it forward to the next person in her position. “It’s all based on the art of love and giving back.”