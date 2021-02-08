‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ wants to bring community together by partnering with other local small businesses

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) – ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ celebrated their one-year anniversary on February 5.

Opening a small business right before the COVID-19 pandemic, it terrified owners JoLINDA Gorzelanczyk and Jason Burkard. Thanks to the communities support and all of the take-out orders they received, they were able to stay open.

“Terrified. Terrified. So we started to do take out and it was shocking how much takeout we were getting to a point where we would have to stop taking orders”, says Gorzelanczyk.

Gorzelanczyk used to live on the East coast and decided to open up ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ right in Green Bay in hopes to provide Titletown a taste of cheesesteaks.

Being a small business, ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ emphasizes the importance of supporting other local small businesses and has partnered up with many.

“We believe that in order for small businesses to survive, you have to work together”, Gorzelanczyk explains.

One of their best collaborations so far?

“With ‘Lil Jamaica’ we actually did the ‘Jamaican Chicken Cheesesteak’ for our anniversary and that one sold out pretty fast”, says Gorzelanczyk.

Building the community by partnering with other local small businesses is something they have wanted to do from the start of opening ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ and it’s something they’re going to continue to do in the future.

“Especially this part of Green Bay, it’s really kind of up and coming. So I think if we all look out for each other then it’s just going to be a stronger community”, Gorzelanczyk explains.

Other collaborations ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ has done in the past include with ‘Jake Pizza’, ‘Escape Room Wisconsin – Green Bay’, ‘State Street Pub’, and more. They also have their art done on the walls from local artists to support the art scene.

‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ is open Monday’s and Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays.

‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ is located on 1301 South Broadway in Green Bay.