Owners of Algoma ‘Ceramic Shoppe’ closing business, looking to get rid of more than 30,000 ceramic molds

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of a ceramic shop in Algoma are almost ready to call it quits.

John and Virginia Haske are the owners of the Ceramic Shoppe in Algoma. After 42 years in business, they’re planning to close the shop.

“I opened the store when my three kids were not even in school yet, and we’ve been running it ever since,” says Virginia. “I started the shop in ’78, and then I started taking some classes to get better at running a business.”

Virginia took so many classes while attending UW-Green Bay, she earned a degree in Accounting.

Now Haske, the former Mayor of Algoma, and her husband are choosing to retire, so they can spend more time with family.

“I want to spend some time with my grandkids and my great-grandson now that I haven’t spent a lot of time with,” says Haske.

Before closing up the shop, there’s one small thing they have left to do: get rid of nearly 40,000 ceramic molds before October.

They’re not too worried. They’re making more ceramic molds every day. The Haske’s are donating and selling their supply.

Haske says although they may be going out of business, she still plans to keep making ceramics. She’s planning to operate a gift shop out of her home.

While the Ceramic Shoppe may be closing its doors, Haske believes the ceramics industry will be around for years to come.

“I think the ceramics business is here to stay for a long, long time. It has its changes of what people think we should be doing now, but I think it will be here forever,” says Haske.

The Ceramic Shoppe’s last day in business will be October 1. The shop is located at 1129 Sunset Avenue. For more information on the Ceramic Shoppe, click here.