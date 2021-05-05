Owners of ‘One of One’ gallery in De Pere hoping to ‘inspire others’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the owners of One of One Gallery in De Pere. Abimael and his brothers Eric, Eduardo, and Hector opened the art gallery in downtown De Pere last month.

“We have always wanted to start our own business or our own brand. Some of us are into clothing, sneakers, and art as well, so we wanted to make sure we incorporated everything in here. The meaning behind One of One is to portray individualism and representing who you really are,” says Abimael De Jesus.

One of One is an art gallery and clothing store, specializing in vintage streetwear and sneakers. The shop has an eclectic feel when you walk inside. You’ll find everything from Michael Jordan collector’s items to clothing and art pieces from local designers, and you’ll even spot some of your favorite classic Disney movies on VHS. You’ll also see colorful handcrafted pieces on display from Oaxaca, Mexico.

“One of the main things we wanted to incorporate here was our culture,” says Abimael.

Image Credit: One of One Gallery

Image Credit: One of One Gallery

Image Credit: One of One Gallery

The owners say the reception around the gallery has been great so far. They’ve had their share of challenges as young business owners, but the support they’ve received from the community has helped them move forward. Now, the De Jesus brothers are looking to show others who may be interested in pursuing a similar path, that it is possible.

“Seeing all this artwork and seeing people actually like doing it here will inspire people to follow their own path,” says Eric.

“We do want to really show there is so much potential in smaller places that are not always seen by people in bigger cities,” says Abimael.

One of One gallery is located at 365 Main Avenue in De Pere. For more information on One of One gallery, click here.