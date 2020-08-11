Packers fans from all around the country still visiting Lambeau Field despite stadium tours closed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Going to Lambeau Field around this time of year would include training camp, bike rides, and experiences that would last a life time but in 2020, like everything else, 1265 Lombardi Avenue is operating in a different way.

With a big tourist attraction like the stadium tour currently being closed to fans and no fan access at training camp, it’s not stopping out of town presence to make the trip to Green Bay to see historic Lambeau Field.

Jeff Francis, Florida resident, is on a mission to visit every county in every state. On Thursday, he made his first ever visit to Green Bay checking Brown County off of his list.

“Of course I wanted to see this fine stadium and see what this Packer backer thing is all about,” Francis said.

Francis has always been amazed at the dedication Packers fans have no matter how cold it is.

“It’s such a storied stadium. I’ve heard about it my whole life. The Ice Bowl, all of the games, people sitting here when it’s 20 below zero. I’m a Florida kid so to me it’s really unusual how dedicated you guys are,” Francis says.

Derek Dimmer, Retail Store Manager at the Packers Pro Shop, is still seeing the out of town presence at Lambeau Field despite the coronavirus.

“Out of town presence has been pretty good. Some people even make cross country road trips,” says Dimmer. “Everyone is excited to see Lambeau and be around it but they wish they could actually see the field.”

The Packers Pro Shop has taken guidelines to ensure the public’s safety. Social distancing throughout the store, Plexiglas has been installed at the register, and hand sanitizing stations have been implemented.