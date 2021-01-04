Packers fans gearing up for playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Packers 2020 regular-season wrapped up and Green Bay in possession of the #1 seed in the NFC, all eyes are on the playoffs.

Fans around Titletown tell Local 5 they’re feeling a different buzz around this years Packers team. After back-to-back 13-3 seasons, some fans think the second season under head coach Matt Lafleur proved the Packers are a serious contender.

“I thought this year was going to be a good milestone to see where we were and to see if last year was just a fluke or if this was the actual team. So after going 13-3 this year and beating teams like the Titans and the Saints, I’m really happy where we are and I think we’ve established that we are one of the best teams in the NFL”, says Packers fan Caleb Gorton.

With Mike McCarthy’s departure from the Packers organization after 13 years, LaFleur is now 26-6 in his first two regular seasons with the green and gold.

After Sundays game, LaFleur became the second coach in NFL history to lead his team to a first-round playoff bye in each of his first two seasons as head coach.

“Man, he’s done an amazing job since the day he’s came here. Just the tone he set. Everything was different from McCarthy’s way and how he did things here. You could feel it during practice and how he interacts with the fans and the team just feeds off of him”, Packers fan Bobby Anderson says when reflecting on LaFluer’s tenure so far.

Some fans even have some high praise for the head coach when it’s all said and done.

“I’m excited for the future with him and I’m excited for a street to be named after him”, says Gorton.

Arguably the biggest bright spot during the Packers regular season in 2020 was Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers finished the 2020 regular season ranked first in completion percentage (70.7%), passing touchdowns (48), and touchdown percentage (9.1%). Another accomplishment from Rodgers this season was posting the second highest QB Rating ever with a 121.5. The only higher QB Rating is 122.5 which came from Aaron Rodgers himself in his 2011 MVP season.

Fans think this could be the year Rodgers gets his third MVP award.

“I think it’s been his best year he’s ever played. Especially with the personnel and the doubts around him”, says Gorton.

With so much expectations going into the playoffs, the goal will always remain the same and that’s to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay.

“With the playoffs going through Lambeau, I think we’re legit Super Bowl contenders. I think all we have to do is play how we’ve been playing and I think we have the Super Bowl in our grasp”, says Gorton.

“This season is just a different feeling. They’re more focused, they’re dialed in, and I really think they’ll bring that title back home to Titletown”, Anderson says confidently.