Packers fence bringing fans to Titletown for a good cause

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced they will not be allowing ticketed fans into Lambeau Field for the rest of the 2020 regular season but two local artists are bringing the fans to Titletown in a unique way.

Spencer Young and Zane Statz have been painting the fence across the street from Lambeau Field for the last six years. They’ve done murals of Aaron Rodgers, Bart Starr, the Badgers, and plenty more but this year was a unusual year so the two artists had to think of what would be this year’s fence theme. They both came to the conclusion that they wanted to center the fence around the fans.

“We really want the fans to be the front and center people we want to focus on and that’s where this whole thing kind of started. Then we thought about how we can use this platform for good and how can we use this for a way to either help the community or help someone out”, says Statz.

For a $100 donation, you could get your face painted on the fence. More options were available that included more detail and time on the mural with a higher donation. All proceeds went to the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. So far, they have raised over $6,000.

“We really liked the idea of giving back and using our time as a platform to help give back to our local community. We’ve seen in this area the devastation that the economy has taken without the Packers season having fans in the stands this year so we really wanted to give back whatever we could. We know that $6,000 doesn’t make a dent in the total number of it but for us it was something”, Statz says.

There are 69 fans from all over the country painted on the fence. It took a little over an hour for each portrait to be painted. Totaling close to 100 hours on the whole project.

The reaction from the fans and the community has been overwhelming.

“People loved it. I’ve seen so many selfies, so many thank-you’s, so many stories, some people were brought to tears, some people were brought to excitement, and there are some memorials on there for some people that have passed away”, says Statz.

Looking forward, the two artists don’t want this to be the last time they use their talents to give back.

“We are definitely thinking of ways to contribute either selling different items or other things throughout the season. We don’t want this to be the end and we’re also kind of thinking of what next year will be. We want going forward there to be some kind of monetary aspect to the fence that is being donated to a cause”, Statz says.

Statz and Young recently found out where that $6,000 raised from the Packer fan’s portraits went to and it’s helping low income individuals within the Green Bay community to buy sanitary supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Packer fan fence is sponsored by a blog out of New York called Cheesehead TV.