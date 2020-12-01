Packers quarterback bobblehead set using unique feature

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback bobblehead set has been released and it’s using augmented reality.

BobblesGalore released this Packers trio quarterback set which includes Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers and it allows for an interactive experience. By downloading the “AR Bobbles” app, on the Apple App Store or Google Play, you can scan the bobbleheads which will allow the AR features to appear. Some of the features include being able to view the players stats, watching highlight videos, and incorporating the AR aspect is designed to revolutionize the bobblehead world.

“BobblesGalore is excited to have designed this unique bobblehead set to portray one of the foremost quarterback trios in NFL history. These players hold a special place in the hearts of Packers fans throughout Wisconsin and the World”, says Isaac Lakritz, President of BobblesGalore.

This bobblehead set fits together at the base to create a puzzle and form the Packers logo. The three quarterbacks are wearing real cloth jerseys on their bodies and behind them are a list of each of the players accolades.

Every bobblehead in this set is individually numbered to only 1,008 and were manufactured by FOCO. You can own one of these limited edition Packer items for $150 per set.