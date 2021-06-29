GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Paint and Sip: Seniors at De Pere assisted living facility enjoy Paint n Sip class

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Painting helps ease the mind, and sipping a little bubbly never hurt.

Seniors at an assisted living facility in De Pere are getting a chance to express themselves through art.

Urban Cultural Arts Paint N Sip, established in 2017, hosted a free event for seniors with Alzheimer’s to tap into their inner artist. Seniors sipped on wine and mimosas while painting a sunset.

“I thought it was extremely interesting,” says Kenneth Krejcik. “I enjoy painting, I really do.”

Krejcik, a resident at Angel’s Touch, participated in the Paint N Sip class at Angel’s Touch.

  • Angel’s Touch Assisted Living Facility resident at Urban Cultural Arts Paint N Sip event

Studies show art therapy helps dementia patients express themselves.

“It’s important to have events like this for seniors, because of the therapeutic advantages of art. It relieves depression, stress, anxiety,” says Latosha Greenfield, owner of Urban Cultural Arts Paint N Sip.

“I love working with seniors, I love working with children, I love working with people with disabilities,” says Greenfield. It’s not even about the masterpiece or the painting that they create, it’s about the experience they have with it.”

Many of the seniors at the assisted living facility have dementia. While today’s event was the first time the Alzheimer’s care facility hosted an event like this, the nursing staff says they plan to hold more of these events for residents.

“Starting in the pandemic, when they couldn’t see their families or anything, it was really hard at all facilities and just seeing them now be able to come together without any masks on and talk with each other and hang out and paint while at it, it’s just so much fun. It’s just so good to see them actually enjoying their life again,” says Samantha Kuhn.

Angel’s Touch Assisted Living is a senior community in Brown County specializing in Alzheimer’s and Dementia care. For more information on Angel’s Touch Assisted Living, click here. Urban Cultural Arts offers paint and sip classes in the greater Green Bay area. For more information on Urban Cultural Arts Paint N Sip, click here.

