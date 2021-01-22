Plymouth Arts Center introduces “A Couple’s Winter Blast”

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Couples do nearly everything together, and creating art is no exception. Especially during these uncertain times.

Art has a way of bringing people closer, even while social distancing. Eight artist couples are participating in Plymouth Arts Center’s latest exhibit, A Couple’s Winter Blast. The show includes a wide variety of mediums including watercolor, paintings, leather purses, wooden sculptures, and more. Couples can submit pieces they worked on together or separately. This is Jane and Keary Kautzer’s first time submitting artwork together. Jane is showcasing five photos to accompany five of Keary’s paintings.

“As a couple, we love to travel around the country and out of the country. The pieces we have here on display at the Plymouth Arts Center are scenes I have painted on location. They’re either at national parks or places that are very scenic. My wife Jane, she’ll be out looking around, hiking the area, and then she’ll snap some photos of me painting, says Keary.

“It gives more depth to his painting. Keary has the passion for the painting. We go somewhere, all of a sudden, ‘Stop this is it!’ He’s gotta paint it,” says Jane.

It’s easy for artists to get consumed in their own work, but the art show is giving the couples a chance to reconnect and remember why they started making art.

“I would separate myself from him. He would do his thing and I would do mine, and then all of a sudden it’s like, oh we have to get back together, says Pam Bronk, organizer of “A Couple’s Winter Blast.”

The couples agree having an outlet to express themselves during these dark times is critical, not only for them but for everyone.

“We wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves if we weren’t doing what we’re doing. Sometimes we feel so fortunate especially now when everything is kind of locked down that we can work,” says Sylvia and Mark Mondloch.

“Art is always important, but I think in a time of crisis, it’s even more important, says Don Urness.

The featured couples are Pam and Richard Bronk, Phyllis and Bob Hoopman, Jane and Keary Kautzer, Angelynn Brown and Eric Paulson, Sylvia and Mark Mondloch, Donna and Mark Rittorno, Karen and Patrick Robison, and Eileen and Don Urness.

“A Couple’s Winter Blast” opens on January 22 in Gallery 110 North and will run through March 5. Plymouth Arts Center is the leading art destination in Sheboygan County.

