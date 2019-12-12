Print is still the hero in growing comic book universe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There’s a thriving community in the Green Bay area and it centers around comic books.

David Powers, owner of Powers Comics in Green Bay, gave Local 5 an insider’s look into what makes fans of comic books so dedicated.

Powers says, our area has a lot of long-time comic book readers that are quick to buy the new books that come out every week. However, that doesn’t count out the vintage comics that many still seek out and consider collectibles.

The comic book store owner says his client base has also evolved over the years. “It used to be a lot of middle-aged white guys that have collected their whole lives,” Powers explained. “Now, at least a third of our customers are females.” Powers credits this shift in the industry to comic books being geared towards all different types of people, genders, age groups, races, and socioeconomic levels.

Another drastic change in the fan base the small business owner has noticed over the years is the age group of the shoppers. Many younger kids are now bringing in potential new collectors that have never stepped foot in a comic book store before…their parents.

All of these changes in the industry begs the question: How does print compete with digital in the comic book world?

“In an age where digital rules and there’s so many video games for kids to play, everyone’s got a smartphone…it’s cool there’s a need for a tangible product that seems to be going away in other areas but not in the comic book industry,” Powers laments.

Years ago, comic book experts said digital would completely replace print, but David says print is not dead. He says the explosion of recent movies and TV shows has really helped younger people, and people in general, gain a newfound interest in the comic book world and that alone will continue to keep the industry thriving.

One of the most essential parts of comics books is the collectability and that just doesn’t translate with digital comics. People still want the tangibility of the actual comic book when it comes to collectibles.