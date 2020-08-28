Pulaski bakery celebrates National Cherry Turnover Day

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – There seems to be a national holiday for just about anything you can think of, but here in Northeast Wisconsin, National Cherry Day is a very huge deal.

Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski has been serving the community since 1998, and that’s even more true on this cherry filled holiday.

As soon as you walk into the store, the sweet smell of fresh baked pastries greets you. You’ll also notice cookie jars of all shapes and sizes lining the shelves. Some are in the shape of iconic cartoon characters like Tweety Bird and the Tasmanian Devil.

Smurawa’s has a large variety of pastries to choose from. They have everything from cookies to donuts to pies displayed in glass cases right in the middle of the bakery. On National Cherry Day, there’s nothing like juicy, plump cherries wrapped inside crisp, flaky dough coming fresh out of the oven. At Smurawa’s, they use locally-made cherries from Seaquist Orchards Farm Market in Door County.

Owner, Greg Smurawa, says anyone can make a cherry turnover. It’s as simple as making a trip to your grocery store, buying a can of cherry pie filling and some pie dough. The rest is all in the technique.

Greg says national holidays are sort of wacky, “It’s interesting because you look and it’s national what day? Some of them don’t make any sense.”

Smurawa says COVID-19 has slowed down business, but the bakery still has loyal customers coming through its doors waiting to get their hands on a freshly made treat.

Whether it’s a national holiday or just a normal day of the week, people of all ages can come and enjoy a sweet treat right in their own neighborhood.