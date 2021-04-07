Pulaski High School brings bloodthirsty laughs in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The energy is high inside the auditorium at Pulaski High School. Next Saturday is the opening night of their spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

It’s a dark comedy set inside a flower shop, Mushnik’s Skid-Row Florists. The Off-Off-Broadway show features musical styles from early Motown to rock and roll. Little Shop of Horrors is filled with love triangles and a talking plant that thrives on drinking human’s blood.

Seniors say it feels surreal to finally make it to this moment after the whirlwind year they’ve had. They’ve been preparing for the show since January.

“Musical to me is what brought me through high school. It’s what brought me to my closest friends. It’s what made me feel like myself,” says senior Mickey Wirtz. Wirtz is playing “Seymour Krelborn,” a poor young, orphan living on skid row who is in love with his co-worker Audrey.

“I am so unbelievably thankful that we get to have a show at all. I came into this school year not knowing what was going on. We complained a lot about having to wear masks, but I would go through that a million times over if it means we get to be on this stage again,” says senior Hannah Dornfeld. Dornfeld is playing “Audrey.”

“This isn’t just a show. It’s so much more than that to the people that are involved,” says senior Riley Brown. Brown is playing Mr. Mushnik, owner of Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists.

Image Credit: WFRV

Students say it’s important to keep celebrating theater during the pandemic, because not only does it provide a creative outlet, it offers a sense of community.

“I really believe that the arts are the backbone of society, and through this pandemic that has made me realize they really are. It brings everybody together,” says Dornfeld.

There will be four limited in-person performances reserved for parents of the cast. The show will also be available to stream online. Pulaski High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors will run on April 17 and 24 at 7:00 p.m. and on April 18 and 25 at 2:00 p.m. For ticket information, click here.