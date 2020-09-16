Pulaski school implements cafeteria changes due to COVID-19

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The classroom isn’t the only place inside schools that is looking different this year.

It’s the third week of school at Pulaski Community Middle School and there are noticeable changes around the building. When students walk through the halls, there are stickers on the floor reminding students of social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations and masks are available for students.

The cafeteria has also seen quite a few changes due to COVID-19. Students must sanitize their hands before going through the lunch line. Pulaski Middle School used to have a salad bar during lunch, but it’s been replaced with pre-packaged options. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a limit on the number of students who could sit at a table. Now only two students are allowed, and the lunch period lasts about 20 minutes.

Caitlin Harrison is the Food Service Director at Pulaski Community Middle School. Harrison has worked for the district for nine years. She says it feels different having fewer students inside the cafeteria this year.

“It’s a little weird having so few students here on a daily basis than what we’re used to. There are less behavioral issues that we’ve seen. The students are still socializing really well,” says Harrison.

The new COVID-19 precautions have caused the kitchen staff’s workflow to change a bit.

“We moved people up a little earlier because we have more packaging and prep than we typically do, but it’s not significant,” says Harrison.

The kitchen manager, Terrie Romanek, comes to work a little earlier now to prepare some of the packaged items. She says despite going to work earlier, her job hasn’t gotten more challenging.

“It’s a little easier, we don’t have as many children everyday.”

Harrison says she’s heard a lot of positive feedback from parents for continuing to serve meals for students learning virtually. Parents can come and pick up breakfast and lunch for students every day.

“It really helps with their grocery bill throughout the week. They have said it’s such a great help. They’ve been really happy with what we’ve been offering.”

For more information on changes inside the cafeteria and curbside meal pickup at Pulaski Community Middle School, you can visit the school’s website.

Latest Stories