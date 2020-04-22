Recreate a work of art with materials from home with the Getty Museum in Los Angeles

(WFRV) — If you’re finding yourself with too much time on your hands during the Safer at Home order, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles wants to see what you can do with what’s lying around your house. This includes random items, pets, children, or just each other.

All photos courtesy of the J. Paul Getty Museum

The recreate a work of art challenge asks you to:

1. Choose your favorite artwork

2. Find three things lying around your house

3. Recreate the artwork with those three things

Recreations submitted thus far run from thoughtful to hilarious. All are creative.

Even celebrities are joining in on the fun. Minnie Driver and her son, Henry recreated Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring”.

All photos courtesy of the J. Paul Getty Museum

The Getty Museum has digitized over 100,000 works of art for the public to enjoy during the pandemic. You can browse and choose your art on their collection page.

While you get your thoughts flowing on recreating your work of art, you’ll be able to take some time on the website and appreciate masterpieces of art. Some you may have seen before, some not.

“Fountain of Love”, about 1785, Jean-Honore Fragonard courtesy of the J. Paul Getty Museum

You can even take virtual tours with staff walking and talking you through some fascinating exhibits. Senior Curator of Drawings, Julian Brooks walks you through Michelangelo: Mind of the Master, which delves into the process of the famous artist, taking a closer look at his original drawings, including the Hand of God from the “Creation of Adam” painting.

The Museum even teaches you how to build an art museum in Animal Crossing, a popular video game that allows players to design a dream island lifestyle.

“I think art can provide a great solace at this time.” Brooks told Local 5.

You can also download hundreds of books on the site, for free. “Art binds us all together,” he said. Oftentimes, the art that is most-loved is the product of the artists themselves being in a solitary, confined to a space allowing themselves to channel emotions that everyone can relate to.

To take part in the art challenge, submit your work on their Facebook and Twitter pages to share with the world using the tags #gettymuseumchallenge or #gettychallenge. Be sure to post on our Facebook page as well so we can appreciate your very own work of art.