Remembering Elvis Presley on his 86th birthday

(WFRV) – 86 years ago today, the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley was born.

Jim’s Music in Green Bay told Local 5 how important Presley was to music industry.

“Everything that we have done today, Elvis did first. You look at the stuff Lady Gaga did or the stuff Peter Gabriel did or any of the big solo artists did, Elvis did it all first.”, says Trent Sinclair.

The performer that Presley was is something many remember him for. The dancing visuals that came along with his singing were vital to Presley’s image. Even the outfits and jumpsuits he wore were unique.

“Elvis moved around. Elvis got people up and going. They even had to ban him at one point because he was so dynamic. Even in the later years with his jumpsuits and karate, he always put on a show. He wanted people to go to his concerts and kind of be overwhelmed by the whole presentations”, Sinclair explains.

Consistency was a word that stuck out to Jim’s Music when talking about Presley.

“He could take any song, adapt it, mold it, and it would always have the Elvis signature and he knew how to make songs that weren’t that great, work for him”, says Sinclair.

The legacy that Presley left behind is still being shared throughout the world by many today. His music is still largely played and the name Elvis is connected to rock and roll forever.

“You can go into a bar where they are playing Metallica on the jukebox and you can play Elvis and everyone loves it. I don’t care what they listen to in their free time, they all love Elvis at some point”, Sinclair tells Local 5.