Remembering Fond du Lac icon Larry the Legend

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) – For that last 42 years, you would be hard-pressed to go to a sporting event in the Fond du Lac community without seeing Larry Kikkert officiating, or more affectionally known as “Larry The Legend”.

Whether it was softball, baseball, football, volleyball, or basketball, Larry’s presence was always known every time he was officiating a game in the community. The conversations he had with the players, the different relationships he formed, the questionable calls he made, or jokes he cracked made him especially unique in the sports world.

His summer nights were filled umpiring bar league softball at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac.

“He really enjoyed doing it. It was never a job for him. Even if he wasn’t paid, he would still do it,” says Russ Kikkert, Larry’s son.

On June 20, 2020 Larry passed away at the age 64 after battling an advanced stage of melanoma.

“I don’t think sports in Fond du Lac will ever be the same,” says men’s softball player, Nate Kiesow.

The relationships Larry formed while officiating games goes beyond any football field, baseball diamond, or volleyball court. Those who knew Larry know the community lost a staple in local sports.

“He was summer for a lot of people, he was sporting experiences, he was Walleye Weekend, and he was all of those things,” Russ says.