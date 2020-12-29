Restaurants seeing an increase in deliveries since pandemic

(WFRV) – While some businesses are struggling right now to keep their doors open due to the pandemic, restaurants have seen an increase in food deliveries since March.

Glass Nickel Pizza Co. in Green Bay has had to make changes to how they deliver pizzas to their customers.

“We’re doing a no contact drop off. We give them a call, let them know we are here or if they have a chair we can set it on so it’s not on the ground”, says manager Daniel Krause.

Brian Newbauer, a delivery driver for Glass Nickel Pizza Co., has been working there for the last four years and he can definitely see an increase in deliveries.

“The margins have definitely gone up as far as deliveries”, Newbauer explains.

In a normal day, Newbauer says that there’s usually up to 15 deliveries and that includes trips to surrounding areas like Hobart, Oneida, De Pere, or even Bellevue.

With more deliveries for drivers in a day, customers have been tipping extremely generous which is something Newbauer tells Local 5 that he’s very grateful for.

“Especially in these times, the tips have went up and that’s another side effect of the increase of deliveries”, says Newbauer.

Glass Nickel Pizza Co.’s dining room is closed for the remainder of 2020 but they’re open for carry-out and delivery. Their hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and they accept deliveries all the way up until close.