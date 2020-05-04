Ripley’s takes Local 5 through its WTF collection

(WFRV) – With so many families staying at home and looking for ways to pass the time, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has created ways to check out some of the oddities online, including the WTF collection… a.k.a. Weird True Facts.

The Weird True Facts series features bizarre items told in 30 – 90 seconds.

Due to COVID-19, Ripley’s has closed its doors all over the country, but you can still get a look at some really interesting stuff. Spokesperson Sabrina Sieck, walked Local 5 through some of the most fascinating things available virtually.

You often hear the joke that an old Nokia phone, or a Nintendo 64 cartridge could handle a bomb blast. Well, there’s a Gameboy that survived a barracks bombing during the 1990-91 Gulf War.

Ripley’s says, “The conflict was controversial, costly, and highly televised, but in the midst of it all, a humble little Game Boy failed to make the news.” The damaged, but resilient Game Boy still works, playing Tetris like nothing ever happened. The Game Boy resides at the Nintendo New York store in Manhattan.

There’s also a fun video of musicians in Boston that have created the Typewriter Orchestra.

The Boston Typewriter Orchestra uses the dinging, spinning, clacking, banging sounds of vintage typewriters to create some pretty catchy tunes.

They even released an album, “Termination Without Prejudice” which you can get on vinyl.

If you’re more of a huge warehouse full of oddities person then their Facebook lives are for you.

There they take you on a tour of their various warehouses where you can see some of the oddest, most interesting things they have stored.

The most expensive item in their collection? Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday to JFK’ dress.

On May 19, 1962, Marilyn Monroe made history when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden in a stunning, provocative flesh-colored gown. (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

Bob Mackie signed sketch of Marilyn Monroe in her 1962 Jean Louis designed gown. (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

JFK’s birthday party featured some of the biggest names in show business. Marilyn definitely stole the show, but performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Danny Kaye, Bobby Darin, Maria Callas, Jack Benny, and the show’s finale, Diahann Carroll, were also electrifying. (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

Believe It or Not!, after Marilyn’s sultry rendition of “Happy Birthday”, five more entertainers had to perform after her! (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

JFK Gala Ticket: The ticket is marked for section 112, and in 1962 cost only $25. (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

Monroe’s inscription (third from the left, in the top row), reads: “To Clive Love & Kisses Marilyn Monroe” (Courtesy of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!)

Local 5 asked Ripley’s why it’s important for people to take the time to appreciate the collection of archived material – odd or not. They said their main objective is to give people something to learn from their collection.

From the researchers, to the publishing team, and exhibit buyers are all experts in their field and can provide extra information that is not only intriguing and sometimes on the strange side, it’s also a great learning experience for the entire family.

TOP STORIES FROM THE DIGITAL NEWS DESK: