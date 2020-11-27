Seymour business owners supporting each other ahead of Small Business Saturday

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Small Business Saturday, two small business owners are teaming up in a unique way.

“It’s a blessing, it helps so much. Just getting the support from the local community is the biggest thing. You couldn’t be more thankful for them in any way. It’s just amazing,” says Cornelius.

Instead of viewing each other as competition, Larissa Cornelius, the owner of Believe Nutrition in Green Bay and Tashia Leisgang, owner of Ollie Frocks Boutique in Seymour are focusing on helping grow each other’s businesses.

Believe Nutrition, a health food store specializing in shakes and teas, has only been open for a few months, but Cornelius is already seeing an outpouring of support from the community and her fellow small business owners.

Cornelius is also collaborating with local artists, showcasing art from Spencer Young of Forever Young Designs inside her store. There is even a mural done by Young featuring two of Believe Nutrition’s most popular drinks, ‘Brownie Batter’ and ‘Bad and Boujee.’

“I have a compassion with all my small businesses. We bring as much small business as we can incorporate with our small business.”

Cornelius and Leisgang are using each other’s social media platforms to pay it forward. Leisgang’s boutique has been open since 2018, and she says when small business owners support each other, the entire community benefits.

“I’m a huge supporter of community over competition, so I know there are many similar businesses to mine that are like-minded individuals. They’re really what is the backbone of the community. In order to keep our homes a lot safer for our kids and our community as a whole, we really need us to be the face of that community.”