‘Silverwear’: De Pere artist upcycles vintage silverware into jewelry

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Jewelry is known for making a statement. One De Pere woman is more focused on its backstory.

Misty Nagan, a third-generation silverware artist, is the owner of SilverWear by Misty. Nagan upcycles vintage silverware and turns it into jewelry.

You won’t believe what she can make out of a teaspoon.

“We do a little bit of everything. Earrings, rings, bracelets,” says Nagan.

Nagan’s grandmother has been making jewelry out of silverware for 17 seventeen years while Nagan’s mother has been repurposing silverware for 10 years.

Nagan, who started upcycling silverware in 2013, got her start at the Farmer’s Market on Broadway in downtown Green Bay.

“That was my first business, starting with the farmers market. It’s only a part of the year, and I was like well what can I do during the off-season,” says Nagan. “I started finding these other vintage markets in other states, and I was like these are the coolest things that I’ve ever gone to.”

After experiencing the vintage markets, Nagan was inspired to create her own in Wisconsin, and that’s how the Rusty Coop Vintage Barn Market came to fruition.

“I had brought other vendors from other states which is so fun, because then you’ll see things that you don’t get to see at the farmer’s market.”

Nagan and Kimberly Iwen, owner of Queen Bee Handmade Soap, worked together on the two-day event on Heritage Farm in Kewaunee.

“My goal when I wanted to do it is I wanted to have 300 vendors. I want it to be huge. I want to be boutique-y, boujee, high-end, cute photo ops,” says Nagan. “It was so fun to see it come to life.”

“Being in a market and just letting people have an amazing experience. We can size the rings,” says Nagan. “That’s so fun to be able to customize right on the spot.”

Not only did Nagan see her vision come to life, she was able to help other businesswomen who are just starting entrepreneurship.

She says her favorite part about making silverware jewelry is being able to make accessories that follow the latest trends and make pieces where people can’t tell it used to be silverware.

For more information on Nagan’s jewelry line, SilverWear by Misty, click here. The next Rusty Coop Vintage Barn Market event will be on September 10 and 11. For more information on the Rusty Coop Vintage Barn Market, click here.