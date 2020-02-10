Single people unite: We’re celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fresh roses and existential dread.

That’s basically what single people smell and feel all day on Valentine’s Day. At least that’s the running joke.

That’s also the description for one of Rebecca Lane Candle Co.’s candles, “Roses Are Red, Inside I’m Dead”.

It’s just one of many in their Anti-Valentine’s Day line – a fun way to celebrate (or not) an overhyped holiday.

A celebration for people to laugh off the societal stereotype that being single is a bad thing.

Owner, Kristin Wilson, says she thought it would be something funny to do instead of the traditional flowers and candy we see everywhere. There’s a market for those who may not be boo’d up, but Kristin isn’t just bringing them witty-titles, these candles actually smell amazing.

“Roses Are Red, Inside I’m Dead” really does smell like a rose. Plus, it will last longer than flowers so go ahead and treat your single self to the next best thing. And you get a cute little Mason jar.

You can even finish the poem off with its violet-smelling counterpart: “Violets Are Blue, You’re Dead To Me Too”.

“The Lumberjack You Are Not Dating” smells like pine trees, cedarwood… and loneliness.

One of the more popular scents from the company’s Etsy page is “Barry Vanillow”. This one smells like “listening to very vanilla Barry Manilow songs… on repeat… by yourself.”

Hey, “Copacabana” isn’t that sad is it?

There’s plenty more where these came from, to order for your single friends, be your own Valentine, or if you just want to enjoy some great smelling candles, head to their Etsy page.