Support local Oshkosh: Sit back, relax, and hop from shop to shop

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown businesses in Oshkosh are coming together to celebrate small businesses in the area and you can shop small right from home.
Over a dozen stores from the area have joined forces to help the community support local. Events like this give businesses a chance to show off new inventory and talk about changes implemented in recent weeks to ensure their customers can shop safely.
With the newest orders from the State allowing businesses to open with restrictions, Business Improvement District manager for downtown Oshkosh, Jessica Meidl says this event is happening at good time. There are a few stores that opened right away and some that aren’t quite ready.
Meidl says this will help both. “For those who are already open, this gives them a chance to give a preview of what’s in store before customers come in and safely pick up what they need.” For the businesses who are just beginning to open their doors, this gives them a chance to have a launch party to introduce people to what they have to offer.
For businesses choosing to keep their doors closed, this gives people the chance to still shop virtually.
Special promos and discounts will be offered during the event.
The main Facebook event serves as a shopping guide, with highlights from each business posted in the discussion tab. This is where highlighted video will also be posted to promote the selections.
Adventure Games and Hobby owner, Charlene Alecos says events like this are crucial to businesses. “When people can’t meet as much, it’s really important to keep a virtual presence and keep interacting with our customers.”
Shoppers can then go to each of the participating shops’ Facebook page to see deals, specials, promotions and of course, how to purchase items.
The following small businesses will be taking part in the event:
- Brinkley’s Boutique
- Reimer Jewelers
- Team Art Haus
- 920 Tattoo Company
- AtomicKatz/Vintage
- The Backlot Comedy House
- Market Boutique on Main
- Escape Oshkosh
- Olive & Rose Boutique
- The Grand Oshkosh
- Soiree
- Urban Esque Salon
- Adventure Games & Hobby
- Klassy Kids Consignment Shoppe
Oshkosh’s Virtual Shop Hop live Facebook event is Friday, May 15 from 6 – 8 pm. To receive event updates and posts, mark yourself as “going” on their Facebook event page.
