GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Take a break from it all and watch Rollie, the armadillo, play with his ball

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – He’s a Southern three-banded armadillo and he’s on his way to steal your heart.

Rollie, the armadillo playing with his toys is the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Local 5 recently stopped by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park to talk about their new Spring Break Camp and met some of their critters.

That’s where we met Rollie.

In the wild, Rollie would be in South America and the grasslands of Brazil.

There are only 20 species of armadillos. Three-banded armadillos, like Rollie are existent in the Americas. The larger, nine-banded armadillo have also been found outside the South American tropics.

Armadillos are the only mammals covered with a shell. Their shell is different than a tortoise or seashell, it’s made up from bony plates covered with thick, hard skin. A fun fact about these mammals is they are the only species that can roll up into a ball to protect their soft body inside.

When armadillos, like Rollie, do roll up in a ball, they also protect themselves by leaving a little opening. Then if a predator sticks a paw or a nose in that space, the armadillo will snap it shut, teaching the predator a painful lesson.

They have long front claws to dig up ants, feast on termite mounds, and any other bugs they can slurp up for lunch. They can even break open tree bark to snack on beetle larvae – yum!

Rollie also really loves to play with his toys. He was a literal ball of joy showing us his favorites.  

To find out more about Rollie, you can get in touch with the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on their website, newzoo.org.

Rollie playing – unedited footage
