‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ preparing for Valentine’s Day

(ASHWAUBENON, Wis.) – ‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ is getting ready for Valentine’s Day and teamed up with local small businesses in the process.

Owner, Tiffany Frelich, loves Valentine’s Day and embraces it every single year.

“Valentine’s Day for me, I love it, because hearts, pink, sparkles, and everything that’s all about me. I have it everywhere. If you see me, I’m going to be wearing hearts and sparkles”, says Frelich.

‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ has a lot of sweet treats to offer to customers.

Frelich tells Local 5 that the cocoa bombs are one of the best sellers. They also have strawberry float cake, heart shaped macaroons, sugar sticks, and more. Frelich is also going to be doing some fun cotton candy edibles.

‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ has products in the store but custom orders are welcome. Frelich recommends 7 to 10 days prior notice for custom orders. If the order is last minute and needed, she says to contact her and she will work with customers.

If you purchase $25 or more from ‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ during February 6th-13th, you may get to spin a prize wheel. Frelich has teamed up with other local small businesses and there’s 18 different prizes on the wheel that are valued anywhere from $10-$500. It will be first come, first served based.

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for a guy, no worries, ‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ has you covered.

“They love everything. I’m telling you, everyone that comes in is just in awe. Even their husbands or boyfriends love it to”, Frelich says.

Right now, ‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ is working on a special delivery service that would deliver coffee or muffins to your home or work.

‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ is located inside of the ‘Revolution Market’ on 2160 Holmgren Way. They’re open Tuesday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To inquire about custom orders, visit ‘Teddies Creative Cakes’ website.