Testing the Green Bay postal service ahead of the 2020 election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the presidential election inching closer and COVID-19 showing no signs of slowing down, the topic of mail-in voting has now been thrown to the forefront.

The United States Postal Service and the postmaster general, Louis Dejoy, have recently come under fire for reported delays in mail deliveries. There have been issues with customers not getting their prescriptions and packages on time. There are concerns with mail-in ballots not arriving on schedule.

Putting the United States postal service in Green Bay to the test, WFRV Local 5 wrote five letters and dropped them off at five different mailboxes around the city.

The Hansen Road Post Office, John P Cofrin Post Office, and the public collection boxes on Cherry Street were among the locations WFRV Local 5 dropped off letters.

Mail should take two days to be delivered within the city, according to the US post office in Green Bay. The post office says the area is not experiencing any delays in mail delivery.

All five letters arrived at WFRV Local 5 two days after they were mailed.

The US post office in Green Bay declined our request for an interview, but they tell WFRV Local 5 if you mail in your ballot two days before election day your vote should be counted. The city is working on additional locations for ballot boxes in the weeks ahead. The US post office in Green Bay does suggest mailing your ballot ahead of time.

The 2020 election is Tuesday, November 3. The deadline to register to vote online is October 14, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is October 29 by 5 p.m.

If you would like more information on voting in Wisconsin, visit myvote.wi.gov.

