Texas Roadhouse waitress surprised from generous tips, makes her day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Texas Roadhouse waitress’ day gets turned around from a few generous tips.

Katrina Miller has been working at Texas Roadhouse in Green Bay for over a year. Last week, she was having a bad day and it wasn’t getting any better.

“I was definitely having a bad day. I just woke up and everything was going wrong. I went to work and I was getting some bad tips on my first couple tables so that just brought me down a little bit”, says Miller.

That quickly changed when one of her tables at work wanted the bill from the Texas Roadhouse manager and not Miller. She thought that was odd but didn’t think much of it. When the customers left, Miller’s manager came over to show her the tip.

“My manager came over to me with the credit card slips and opened the book right in front of me and he goes ‘there you go, that’s what they left you for the tip!”. I looked down, he had $100 on both the credit card receipts as the tip. I immediately started crying. It was just amazing”, Miller explains.

Right after that table left, another customer left Miller a very generous tip worth $250. The generosity is what brought her to tears.

“The minute I saw the tip, I just started crying. I went in the kitchen and I couldn’t stop crying because it amazes me how some people are so selfless and they can just make someone’s day just by doing something random like that. It makes a person feel so good”, Miller says.

The act of kindness reminded Miller of how there’s still great people in this world.

“I work my butt off and some people don’t have anything and they still want to give the shirt off their back to give anything they can to help out”, Miller explains.

Miller tells Local 5 repaying an act of kindness doesn’t always have to be with money. Something as simple as holding a door open, helping someone carry groceries, or raking someone’s yard. Gestures like that can make someone’s day a lot better just like it did to Miller’s.