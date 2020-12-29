The Art Garage encourages creativity and self-expression with new fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage is finding an unconventional way to gain support for the Green Bay arts community.

They are hosting a fundraiser, Doin’ the Classics, in January. It’s a virtual photo competition promoting self-expression while benefitting local art non-profit organizations. The exhibit allows the artist to become the art, the competition encourages participants to use their creativity to recreate classic art pieces.

One vote per submission equals one dollar towards supporting the Art Garage. The fundraiser has received 18 submissions so far.

“I think the turnout and response are awesome and people are really excited to participate and give back to the arts community. I think it’s great to wherever you can use art,” says Tristin St. Mary, administrative manager for the Art Garage.

Doin’ the Classics is the first fundraiser Brian Zaker is participating in. Zaker, who is fairly new to the Art Garage, recreated “The Son of Man” by Rene Magritte. He enjoyed the freedom of expression this competition allowed him.

“It involves so many different types of art and different styles, that it’s not any one specific thing. You can pretty much do anything you want. You can recreate it however you want. I dressed in the suit, got a bowler hat, recreated the apple, and did a photoshoot by the lake,” says Zaker.

The Birder Players, of Birder Studio of Performing Arts Studio in De Pere, decided to put their own interpretation on Norman Rockwell’s piece “Freedom from Want.”

“We did a parody on it with all the cats from the musical Cats. It gathered a lot of creative people that make things happen,” says Alicia Birder, Executive and Artistic Director of Birder Studio.

The fundraiser is more than just an opportunity to raise money for the Art Garage, it is an opportunity for artists to connect with each other during this period of social distancing.

“I think in the times today where we’re all struggling, to be able to come together with all the artists in the area is especially grand because we need each other more than ever right now,” says Birder.

Voting for Doin the Classics starts on January 20 at 8 a.m. Prizes and awards will be given to those who get the most votes for Most Exact Match Pose, the Most Creative Use of Props Pose, and the Best Non-Profit Pose.

For more information on the Art Garage, click here.