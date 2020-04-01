The bravery of the only all-African-American unit in WWI, the ‘Black Devils’

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

The bravery of the only all-African-American unit in WWI, the ‘Black Devils’

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) — During World War I, they earned a reputation of ferocity, and bravery. So much so that they were known as the “Black Devils” by dispirited Germans. The French called them “Partridges,” referring to their swagger and pride.

Until President Truman’s order to desegregate the U.S. Armed Forces in 1948, African-Americans served in all-black units.

Dr. Jeff Gusky, a National Geographic explorer and photographer, who also works as an ER Doctor, recently unearthed the only trace of the Black Devils and it has become a limited exhibit which aims to heal racial tensions.  

The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture shines light on the bravery of this Company. After the war, they continued to fight at home, “for a democracy they never knew.”

The exhibit is called, “We Return Fighting: The African-American experience in World War I” probing war-time conditions at home and abroad. It features the all-black unit that served alongside the French, as well as a look at African-American women and their roles at the time.

During World War I, over 350,000 African-American soldiers served in the armed forces. The Military restricted most black soldiers to labor battalions where they unloaded ships, dug trenches, and built roads.

The 370th Infantry arrived to fight in France on April 22, 1918. By August of the same year, they took position on the front-lines. Beginning in September, the 370th, commanded entirely by black officers, faced hard fighting, shelling, and poison gas attacks.

Members of the 370th ventured into the “killing zone,” located between Allied and German lines to retrieve wounded comrades.

Despite the prejudice of the time, over 40,000 African-Americans saw combat with 1,400 black men becoming commissioned officers by the war’s end.

Upon returning to Illinois, a grand celebration took place with a parade, welcoming the brave men home.

African-American state representative from Chicago, Adelbert Roberts said, in part, “Give these boys a chance. They kept Old Glory afloat in the breeze.” Roberts later became the first black state senator in Illinois, and made “an eloquent appeal to white people to give the colored race an opportunity for high positions in labor.”

At the time, African-Americans had limited employment opportunities which hindered their ability to integrate into the middle-class life.

A closer look into how World War I shaped the experience for African-Americans overseas and back home.

How can this exhibit help heal race relations? Dr. Gusky says the story of race in America is both better and worse than we realize. The Black Devils reconnects us to the “moral moment” of the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln’s vision for freedom in America.

Credit: The National Archives

While the museum is closed for the time-being, the exhibit will run through June, 2020. Visit their website for all of the latest updates.

The latest weather forecast in Wisconsin from Storm Team 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"