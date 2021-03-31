The latest on mask requirements throughout NE Wisconsin and funding for the UW System, Wednesday’s top stories from Local 5

(WFRV) – After the Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the mask mandate 4-3, municipalities and health departments across Northeast Wisconsin have started issuing their own and Wisconsin Elections Commission officials weigh in on the Green Bay elections. Here are some additional top stories Local 5 worked on Wednesday.

Local 5’s Faith Alford visited the Trout Museum and get a glimpse at their new exhibit called Unraveled. Restructured. Revealed. Sixty-one artists are featured in the exhibit, some from Northeast Wisconsin as far away at Ghana.

The Peshtigo School District has a referendum up for vote April 6, asking the community for just over $33 million. Local 5’s Eric Richards was in Peshtigo breaking down the referendum and where the money would go.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor spoke with UW System President Tommy Thompson who made a passionate plea at the UW-Green Bay campus for additional funding for the school system. He also spoke about the System’s coronavirus response.

UW- Green Bay is working with local and national organizations to declare the bay of Green Bay as a national research reserve from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It would mean funding each year for water research, education and more.