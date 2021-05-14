The Premier teams up with Wisconsin Music Ventures to bring concert series to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is full of talent and one downtown arts organization is looking to place a spotlight on local artists.

The Premier is working with the Milwaukee-based program Wisconsin Music Ventures to breathe new life into Green Bay’s music scene.

“When I first started in 2019, it was more of a pop-up style concert series,” says Allison Emm, founder of Wisconsin Music Ventures. “As a result of Covid, we really decided to become more of a community for musicians.”

The two groups are kicking things off with a new concert series, “Premier Saturday Nights.” Menasha-based hard piano rock duo, Sit Kitty Sit, will be performing on May 15. It’s been over a year since the band has performed in person.

“We’re definitely going to give it our all and lay it all out there because it’s been so long. Being able to put on a good show is such an emotional release,” says Green Bay native and lead singer Kat Downs.

Downs and Mike Thompson of Rhode Island have been working together since 2010, experimenting with classical piano and rock drumming.

“We’re definitely not your average jazz duo. Our shows are pretty rowdy,”says Thompson.

“The music overall is pretty theatrical. We make an obscene amount of noise for only being two people,” Downs adds.

With their unique sound, the powerhouse duo has curated a wide variety of music where they can carefully tailor their set to their venue. Sit Kitty Sit has completed eight national tours as well as toured internationally in Germany, France, and England.

After moving back to Wisconsin from California last July, Downs and Thompson are ready to see what Titletown’s music scene has to offer.

“Green Bay is awesome. It is such an amazing town,” says Thompson.

Sit Kitty Sit is not planning to slow down anytime soon. The group is preparing to release a new single and music video in July.

The “Premier Saturday Nights” concert will be held at The Premier and will also be available to stream online. For more information on the concert, click here and for more information on Sit Kitty Sit, click here.