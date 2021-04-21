‘The Princess Company’ is giving kids a magical experience in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Magic is the best word to describe what ‘The Princess Company’ is doing for the community of Green Bay.

‘The Princess Company’ was started four years ago by two local women. It’s a professional entertainment group that likes to add joy and excitement to every children’s event. They give children a one-on-one experience with different princesses.

Co-founder, Maria Hinnendael tells Local 5 that it’s an indescribable feeling seeing the kid’s faces light up every time.

“It is so incredibly rewarding. Just seeing these kids just in the moment and having fun with their friends and enjoying every second of the experience together. It’s so fun. It’s so rewarding for all of the actresses”, says Hinnendael.

The actresses are very passionate about their work which goes a long way in the experiences they provide to the children. Professionalism is something Hinnendael emphasized when talking about the princesses.

“It’s such a magical experience for kids to begin with. So, if we can go the extra mile in terms of being accurate and all of those things, I think, that really sets the stage for that experience for these kids”, Hinnendael explains.

‘The Princess Company’ offers birthday party visits, virtual meetings or messages, and more. To honor ‘Princess Week’, they’re offering a $20 off special when booking.

“After every apperance, I’m just floating in the clouds I feel like. It’s so much fun”, says Hinnendael.

Some of the princesses that the company offers are the two Snow Sisters, Mermaid Princess, Ballroom Beauty, Glass Slipper Princess, and the Frog Princess. They are also looking into super hero characters in the future.

‘The Princess Company’ is also thinking about community events for this upcoming summer. Events such as a tea party for kids in the community.

To learn more about ‘The Princess Company’ and to spark some magic at your next children’s event, visit their Facebook page, Instagram, or website.