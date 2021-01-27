‘The Sweet and Salty Pig’ thriving in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Fond du Lac is approaching their three year anniversary and it’s been a staple in the community since opening.

‘The Sweet and Salty Pig’ is a popular restaurant in Fond du Lac and their creative menu is a big reason for that.

When owner, Allison Gossman, and her business partner were thinking of names for the restaurant before opening, they both kept coming back to bacon.

“When we started writing our menu, everything kind of came back to bacon. No matter what we did, somehow bacon just came and incorporated itself in there. We joked that my business partner was sweet and I was salty”, says Gossman.

Whether it’s ‘The Pigs Benedict’, ‘Bacon Pretzel Eggs Benedict’, ‘The Little Piggy Sandwich’, ‘Brisket Grilled Cheese’, or ‘Pigs Own Cuban’, you won’t run out of options to eat.

When you walk into ‘The Sweet and Salty Pig’, you’ll be greeted with pigs and bacon all over the walls and ceiling. Gossman tells Local 5 the decorations in the restaurant is for people to feel comfortable when they’re eating and it gives the customers something fun to look act.

“We have a lot of great wood work, we have a lot of great pig pictures, we have some funny sayings on pictures, and we really like it”, Gossman says.

Gossman thinks of weekly specials for each week and it all starts with being in the kitchen so she’s hungry while thinking. Creativity and quality are two things the restaurant likes to strive in.

“We’re closed every Monday. My partner, Janice, and I always have our special meeting and we just sit down and hash out a bunch of ideas and go from there. It’s pretty fun actually. We try to be hungry during the meeting because I feel like ‘Hmm, what are we hungry for this week’?”, Gossman laughs.

When COVID-19 affected their business, their dinning area had to shut down which was hard for them but with the support of the community and their drive-thru for take out, they were able to still operate.

‘The Sweet and Salty Pig’ is set to open up a new bar in North Fond du Lac with a select food menu called ‘The Tipsy Pig’ in the near future. It will feature some of their food favorites, a full cocktail menu, and more.

‘The Sweet and Salty Pig’ is located on 99 West Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac. They’re open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays for dine-in and take out.