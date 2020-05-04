THEN & NOW: An interactive look around the Green Bay area

(WFRV) – As Green Bay and the surrounding area continues to grow and evolve – from the Shipyard District to the construction of a new expo center – WFRV Local 5 took a look at what the area used to look like.

Below, photos provided by the Neville Public Museum are compared side-by-side with photos of the same building or location now.

C.A. Lawton Building in De Pere

Featured above is the C.A. Lawton Company. Once located at 233 North Broadway Street in De Pere, the C.A. Lawton Co. opened its doors in 1891. The building operated as a foundry through 1971 before functioning as an office building until 1990.

The C.A. Lawton building now functions as townhomes. C.A. Lawton is now located on Enterprise Drive in De Pere.

100 South Washington Street

From left to right, the Strand Theater, Green Bay Specialty Company, and Burroughs Adding Machine Co. were three of the businesses located along the east side of Washington Street in 1921. The building with the cupola was the headquarters of Fire Station No. 1.

By 1930, the buildings between the Strand and Burroughs had been demolished to make way for the Fox Theater, later renamed the Bay Theater, and now known as the Meyer Theater.

Mason Bros. Red Owl

Featured above is the Mason Brothers Red Owl at 923 9th Street. The photo on the left was taken in 1987. Mervin and Jared Mason purchased the franchised store in 1969 and opened the first Red Owl in Green Bay, seen here. Currently, Mason Brothers is one of the smallest grocery retailers in the Green Bay area and is the only surviving original Red Owl brand store in the U.S.

George Street in De Pere

Here is a look eastward on De Pere’s George Street. The photo on the left was taken in the winter of 1960. De Pere Cinema can be seen on the left and can still be found its location. However, the “Sis n Butch” is now McGeorge’s, and the Post Office has moved.

Preble Water Department

Featured here is the Preble Water Department ca. 1960. It was located at 1817 Deckner Avenue. The building can still be found there today. The building now houses Pinnacle Consulting Group LLC.

Main Street Businesses

On the left, gentlemen are seen posing in front of Grimmer Drug Store and Johnson Fish Market in this 1920s photograph. Fred Grimmer owned the drug store and John, Axel, and Samuel Johnson operated the Johnson Fish Market. The Fish Market was located at 1234 Main Street and the Drugstore was located at 1236 Main St. The address of the Grimmer Drug Store is now in use by Mint Salon.

Zuider Zee Supper Club

Seen above, the Dutch styled supper club Zuider Zee on the left was located at 1860 University Avenue. Zuider Zee was an attraction because of its unique style, entertainment, and air conditioning. This once-popular supper club has since been replaced by Gipper’s Sports Bar.

Courthouse Square

Once an empty lot, as seen on the left, this location looking toward the intersection of Walnut and Adams Street is now home to the Brown County Courthouse, as well as other government buildings. The photo on the left also shows the Green Bay Business College on the far right, now the site of the Northern Building.

De Groot’s Bar

The photo above on the left shows De Groot’s Bar, which was located at the Southwest corner of Pearl and West Walnut streets at 301 West Walnut. The building was constructed in the late 1880s and featured the logo for O’ Van Dycke Brewing Co. at the top. While Van Dyke Brewing Co. was in business, establishments like De Groot’s Bar would be considered a “tied house.” A tied house was a bar or tavern that was required to buy at least some of its beer from a particular brewery or pub company. U.S. saloons were often tied houses in the late 18th and 19th centuries. The exclusive contracts between breweries and drinking establishments often helped prospective saloon owners get their start. The open lot that was once home to De Groot’s Bar is now for sale.

PG Marquette Shopping Center

Built in the mid-1950s, the shopping center seen above was located in the 1100 block of West Mason. At the time, tenants included the Sure Way grocery store, Krider’s Pharmacy, Marquette Bakery, Pappy’s Liquor, and the Marquette Five and Dime. Today, Krider’s is at the same location, while the Salvation Army utilizes a major portion of the shopping center.

